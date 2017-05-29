Cajun Chef Scott Landry holding benefit show in Lake Charles

Chef Scott Landry, known for his Cajun food and his quick wit, has taken his comedy dinner show to 44 states and 7 foreign countries.

He'll be bringing his dinner show to Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 on Lake Street on June 20.

It's for a worthy cause - Wound Warriors Project - that is close to home for Landry. His son-in-law did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We're going to be showing them how to make the dinner that we're feeding them while doing a comedy routine," Landry said. "Then the money goes to Wounded Warrior Project. If this project can help those that aren't normally helped, I'm all for it."

For more information, visit MarkBellPresents.com.

