Remembering the true meaning behind Memorial Day

Whether recorded or live, "Taps" is a short but powerful tune that serves as a reminder of those who are no longer with us.

"I lost a dear cousin at the age of 19 years old in Vietnam," said Robert Brankline, a Maplewood Hollywood Lions Club member and veteran.

On this Memorial Day, Brankline is just one of the thousands of people and families remembering their loved ones.

"It's something I don't like to think of," said Brankline.

The communities of Vinton and Sulphur gathered to observe the meaning behind Memorial Day.

The Vinton Mayor's Armed Forces Committee, along with VFW Post 9854, hosted a Memorial Day ceremony with guest speaker Gerrit Lawrence, TSGT, USAF, (Ret) along with a POW/MIA presentation honoring those who have yet to come home.

In Sulphur, the Maplewood Hollywood Lions Club hosted a Memorial Day Program which included guest speaker (RET) US Army Colonel John J. Halloran, Jr.

Both of the ceremonies were filled with people honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But those in attendance all shared a similar sentiment: the meaning behind Memorial Day has been forgotten by some.

"A lot of people still think it's just a day to have hot dogs and barbecue and all that but it's more than that," said Dave Sensat.

"It's not to celebrate eating and having a good time," said Eina Victorian, who was attending in honor of her husband, who is a veteran. "It's to celebrate the ones that we lost and served for our country."

"This is a weekend, unfortunately, the start of summer, so people have fun, get families together and they forget about the true meaning and what this day is all about," said (RET) US Army Colonel Halloran, Jr.

"Memorial Day is not about barbecues and swimming," said Navy veteran Ruthie Fruge. "It's about the remembrance of those that didn't come home."

It's a message that resonates with the attendees from today's programs. A message they hope will be instilled in future generations.

