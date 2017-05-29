FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy skies with rain likely each day this week

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms late. Until then, we will have cloudy skies, with the potential for more rain this evening. The rain continues through the morning and most of the day on Tuesday. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will turn to the northeast at about 5 mph overnight. After all the rain over the weekend, it has cooled our temperatures and we could see the 60s in a few areas tonight.

The rain chances will remain high through the week. There is a 60% chance for rain Tuesday, falling to 40% Wednesday and Thursday next week. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day, but more likely in the afternoon. The uncertain timing is caused because of the upper level lows from the stationary front to our north. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s all through these days.

For Friday and next weekend, rain chances stay at 40% on Friday, but increase to 60% over the weekend. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The good news is, another cold front will come through Sunday evening pushing the rain out from our area and will bring sunny weather behind it. This will also keep our temperatures in check as we start next week.

By Monday next week, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies and some sunshine will return. Currently, there is only a 10% chance for showers. Clouds will be clearing throughout the day. Tuesday looks to stay dry as well! By Tuesday afternoon, we will have less clouds and will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the mid 80s. Wednesday will also be partly cloudy with little to no chances for rain.