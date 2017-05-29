CPSO searching for two suspects in shooting of local attorney

A local attorney was shot early Sunday morning, his law partner and his mother have both confirmed.

Jonathan Brown, who practices law at the same location as former Judge Wilford Carter, is recovering in a hospital in Lafayette. Hospital officials have not given a condition report. Carter says he has spoken to Brown and that he seems to be in high spirits.

Brown's mother Cynthia says the shooting happened at her son's residence near Iowa.

Citing a departmental policy of not naming shooting victims, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officials did not name Brown directly, but did provide information about a shooting that happened on Brown's street.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said two suspects are being sought: Lake Charles man Robert Handy, 27, and an as-of-yet unidentified man. Handy is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $1.3 million.

Myers said deputies arriving to a disturbance on P.E. Daigle Road learned that a man had been shot inside of his home.

Brown's fiancee was outside the home when, Handy, 27, of Lake Charles, and another man pulled up, approached her and began arguing loudly. Brown opened the door, at which time Handy told him to go back inside, then cocked a handgun. Both Handy and the other man began shooting at the home. The men continued shooting despite being told by the fiancee that her child was inside the home.

One of the rounds fired into the home struck Brown. Handy and the other man then fled in a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The child was not injured.

Myers said it is believed the maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck had a dealer tag for a license plate. She asked anyone with information about the shooting, Handy's whereabouts or the identity and whereabouts of the other man to call lead Det. Roland Jones at 431-8015 or to call 911. If Jones does not answer, he is asking that callers leave a message and he will return the call as soon as possible.

