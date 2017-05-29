Avenue of Flags expected to end between noon and 1 p.m. due to weather

Every year the Avenue of Flags works to honor those who served and are serving our country.

After more than 30 years, Director Ted Harless says the number of flags is the largest in the country.

"Thirty-four years ago, we wanted to be the largest display of flags of anywhere in the United States,” Harless said. “Thirty-four years and we just got to the 1,000th flag.”

While there are 1,000 flags, organizers were only able to display 500 on Memorial Day due to the weather. Because of the wet forecast, the Avenue of Flags is expected to close between noon and 1 p.m. today.

With around 250 volunteers, one boy scout says both of his grandfathers made the ultimate sacrifice. By raising the flags, he's able to honor them.

"Makes you feel like you're part of something that's special for our country and our history to try and show respect for those who have given so much so we can have the freedom we have today,” said Andrew Wright.

Not all the flags look the same.

Some only have 48 stars because there were only 48 states when the soldier died.

Other flags were custom-made for one soldier while in battle and have yellow stars instead of white, but all the flags represent one thing.

"We want everyone who put that uniform on, we just want to say thank you, and show patriotism,” Harless said. “We're remembering the people who have fallen and remember those who are still active today. (We're) saying thank you, a big thank you."

