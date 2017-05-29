FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms still possible later this afternoon

Despite the break in rain this morning, clouds remain thick, giving the sense that more rain could be on the return later today.

Temperatures will climb steadily through the middle to upper 70s during the morning and reach the lower 80s this afternoon.

Some storms will likely return to the area later this afternoon, as radar indicates most of the rain either remains offshore or over northwestern Louisiana through the remainder of the morning.

Storms will likely be a bit more widely scattered in coverage today but could again be on the increase Tuesday morning as an upper level disturbance pushes across the northern Gulf of Mexico early in the day.

Rain chances will go back up to 60% tomorrow with the thinking that some storms begin in the morning and continue scattered across the area through the afternoon.

Unfortunately, this soggy pattern won’t be going away any time soon as the stalled front over our will serve to enhance the coverage of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

Rain chances will go up again over the weekend as a deep surge of tropical moisture moves in ahead of another front that will push in to the state by Sunday.

Rainfall totals over the next 5 to 7 days will average 3 to 5 inches with some areas receiving even more than that.

Localized flash flooding will be the main focus of concern this week with the slower moving thunderstorms that could dump heavy rain, otherwise no widespread or significant flooding is expected since the predicted rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are spread out over a multi-day time period.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

