WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Memorial Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Memorial Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Southwest Louisiana observes Memorial Day today with several ceremonies scheduled in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Vinton.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging Louisiana residents to do an "insurance checkup" ahead of the start of hurricane season.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old Willie Godbolt is charged with one count of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mississippi Sheriff's deputy.

One little girls' very special wish was granted in Lake Charles.

Plus, a group of boys takes their love for baseball off the field and into the backyard.

And if you are interested in a relaxing day canoeing or floating down a scenic river, Louisiana's newest state park may be the perfect spot for you. 

In weather, the forecast for Memorial Day will continue to pose some challenges, as a similar set-up in the atmosphere continues. In addition, a stalled front to our north remains in the place, keeping our area very warm, humid and primed for shower and thunderstorm development. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Memorial Day

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Memorial Day

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-05-29 11:22:16 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • LC Free Summer Food Program

    LC Free Summer Food Program

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-05-29 10:37:41 GMT
    City of Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)City of Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)

    The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman.

    More >>

    The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet week ahead for SW Louisiana

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet week ahead for SW Louisiana

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet week ahead for SW Louisiana

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-05-29 07:40:39 GMT
    Rainfall totals through SundayRainfall totals through Sunday
    Overall confidence on exact timing with regards to the highest rain chances this week is low since our storms will be directly associated to the development and placement of a series of larger scale thunderstorm complexes developing in other parts of the region that will send rain cooled outflow boundaries our direction, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms closer to home. In layman’s terms, our storms on Sunday resulted from outflow boundaries from thunderstorms tha...More >>
    Overall confidence on exact timing with regards to the highest rain chances this week is low since our storms will be directly associated to the development and placement of a series of larger scale thunderstorm complexes developing in other parts of the region that will send rain cooled outflow boundaries our direction, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms closer to home. In layman’s terms, our storms on Sunday resulted from outflow boundaries from thunderstorms tha...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly