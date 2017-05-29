FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet week ahead for SW Louisiana

Overall confidence on exact timing with regards to the highest rain chances this week is low since our storms will be directly associated to the development and placement of a series of larger scale thunderstorm complexes developing in other parts of the region that will send rain cooled outflow boundaries our direction, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms closer to home.

In layman’s terms, our storms on Sunday resulted from outflow boundaries from thunderstorms that developed to our north, and computer models didn’t handle the forecast very well, making it difficult to pinpoint an exact timing on when the heaviest storms would arrive yesterday.

These outflow boundary thunderstorms continued into Sunday night, again proving quite a challenging forecast with thunderstorms outperforming what our latest and greatest computer forecast models could decipher.

With that said, the forecast for Memorial Day will continue to pose some challenges, as a similar set-up in the atmosphere continues. In addition, a stalled front to our north remains in the place, keeping our area very warm, humid and primed for shower and thunderstorm development.

Given those conditions, there is high confidence that more rain and storms are on the way for today, it’s just a matter of figuring out when they will arrive.

Looking over the latest radar imagery and short-term computer guidance this morning, rain and storms will continue to weaken through the morning hours, with a good chunk of the morning being our driest part of the day as the atmosphere is wiped out a bit from storms overnight.

Through the day, the atmosphere will recharge with daytime heating and the lingering high level of tropical moisture in the air combining to likely produce another good chance of scattered thunderstorms developing by afternoon.

Other high-resolution computer guidance indicates a larger scale thunderstorm complex developing over southern Texas later today that will move toward the northeast by late this afternoon and early evening giving our area another high rain chances as an outflow boundary pushes showers and thunderstorms back in to SW Louisiana. I will carry a higher 60% rain chance returning by late-afternoon and into the early evening to account for this likelihood.

Beyond tonight, rain chances return for Tuesday as the front lingers across the area with a 40-50% chance daily scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The upcoming weekend too looks wet as another front pushes in by the end of the weekend, bringing some drier weather back to the area for early next week.

I think our area will easily see 3 to 5 inches of rain this week, and with some areas already picking up 2 inches on Sunday, localized amounts of 5 to 10 inches will be possible through the end of next weekend.

While these rainfall amounts will be spread out over a multi-day period, widespread flooding doesn’t look too likely at this point, but the risk of storms producing some localized street flooding will definitely by there each day this week.

Other forms of severe weather are low, but some stronger storms that could produce damaging wind gusts or even an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out in the strongest storms.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

