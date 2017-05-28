SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A severe thunderstorms watch is in effect for southwest Louisiana. 

Parishes included are Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon.

In a severe thunderstorm watch, strong to severe storms are likely.

Storms may produce strong to damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and possibly tornadoes.

The watch expires at 1:00 am CDT tonight.

