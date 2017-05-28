A severe thunderstorms watch is in effect for southwest Louisiana.
Parishes included are Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon.
In a severe thunderstorm watch, strong to severe storms are likely.
Storms may produce strong to damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and possibly tornadoes.
The watch expires at 1:00 am CDT tonight.
