A modern-day 'Sandlot' comes to Lake Charles

A group of boys are taking their love for baseball off the field and into the backyard. And no, this isn't a scene out of the 1993 classic "The Sandlot." It’s happening right here in Lake Charles.

At the David household, there's something special going on in the backyard.

“One day in the backyard we came out here and decided to start playing around,” said Dylan David, who started a Wiffle ball league with his friends.

As the group got bigger and more regular, 16-year-old David and friends built an entire field, all by themselves.

“Which is a dream for everybody that comes and plays,” said David.

“I knew if more people played here they would want to keep doing it because the field looks so real,” said one player, Bryce LaRocca.

All the guys play baseball for their schools, but they still come play after practice and games. What keeps these guys going is the love of the game.

“Wiffle ball is even more serious to these guys back here,” said David.

As more and more want to come and play, things are getting more serious for the Lake Charles Wiffle ball league.

“We made our name just a couple months ago because we were like, 'It’s getting kind of serious now,' ” said David.

So serious, they've been holding tournaments, the last one drawing 16 guys to the makeshift field, even players from other schools.

“It just gives us a break from everything, and especially in the summer we're about to start having tournaments every day just to relieve stress. Especially during the school year we like to come out here and relieve stress and have fun,” said David.

They also have an Instagram account: @lc_wiffle.ball.

And if you look towards the outfield...

“That's Ainsley all the way to the right of Ainsley’s Angels, and that's my Paw Paw, my mom’s dad,” said David.

Both have passed away in recent years, holding a special place in the boys' hearts.

“It says 'angels in the outfield' so we'll always have them with us when we play,” said David.

However, there is one crucial rule on the field for the LC Whiffle Ball League.

“We invite everyone to come. We just hope they respect our field and don't mess up things,” said David.

Keeping the field up is essential.

Of course things may get a little competitive. But at the end of the day, they’re all still friends.

