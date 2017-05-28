Law enforcement, family searching for missing Lafayette teen

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies and family members are looking for a Lafayette teenager who has been missing since Tuesday, according to KATC.

Jacquelyn "Daisy" Landry is 18 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Landry also has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol above her left breast, a small triangle tattoo on the inside of her right wrist, a burn mark above her right breast and a burn mark on the outside of her left forearm, according to KATC.

Her family has set up a Facebook page, which you can visit HERE.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 232-9211. You can also contact Landry's family members: Dawn Dougherty Landry 337-658-5224, John Landry 337-658-5220, Lori Landry Sonnier 337- 277-4598.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.