FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout this week

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. At times we could see heavy rainfall. The rain will make its way out by sunrise on Memorial Day. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again.

Unfortunately, the rain chances are still high for Memorial Day and through next week. There is a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front stalls over our area. We will also get upper level disturbances bringing a lot of the rain our way from the stalled front. So if you are planning anything outside to commemorate Memorial Day, its best to have an indoor plan just in case.

The rain chances will remain high enough to cause a nuisance through the week. There is a 40% chance for rain Tuesday, falling to 30% Wednesday and Thursday next week. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day, but more likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s all through these days.

For Friday and next weekend, rain chances will go back up to 40%. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The good news is, the rain should be coming to an end by Sunday afternoon. We may get to see the sun Sunday evening.

By Monday next week, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies and some sunshine will return. Currently, there is only a 10% chance for showers. Also, Tuesday looks to stay dry as well! By Tuesday, we will have less clouds and will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the 80s.