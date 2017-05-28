Bolton Ford holds 3rd annual Give A Wish benefit

Bolton Ford held its third annual car and truck show benefiting the Give A Wish foundation on Saturday.

Give A Wish announced they would be sending Kenzie Noelle Johnson to Disney World. They also gave Johnson her own set of wheels: a fun-size pink Ford Mustang.

Paula Livingston, the director of Give A Wish, said it takes thousands of dollars for the organization to make dreams a reality.

"It takes about $6,000 to grant a wish, so we have to rely on donations and events and fundraisers like this in order to make wishes come true," said Livingston.

Give A Wish has been able to grant 15 wishes since its inception two years ago, Livingston said.

