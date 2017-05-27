Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sales tax break on hurricane items this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Flashlights, tarps, fuel cans, and lanterns. 

These are just some of the many items Carolyn Trahan sells at Trahan Hardware. With hurricane season approaching, Trahan and her employees like Jeremy Jolviette are usually selling these types of items right before a hurricane. 

"Everyone is trying to get prepared for it," said Jolviette. 

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared this weekend a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday. 

All hurricane related eligible purchases will be subject to only three percent sales tax instead of five. 

"The hurricane tax stimulates business," said CEO of Stine, Dennis Stine. "Our economy goes strong as a result of the hurricane tax."

Over at Stine, it's a busy Saturday because everything in the store is tax free this weekend. Stine believes this will help customers when it comes to purchasing hurricane related items. 

"The state gives only three percent back on the generators so we give an extra seven an a half percent so it really works out well," he said. "Those who are buying generators, they get about a ten and a half percent break." 

Most residents out shopping weren't buying hurricane related items, but they did like the idea of paying less in sales tax.

"I think it's a good idea that the merchants can do that for the public," said resident Albert Malgeaux. 

"I think it's helpful for everyone in the community," said resident Katie Hebert. 

"You can stock up on supplies," said resident Cree Owens. "You never know when a hurricane is going to hit." 

Stine says this has been good for his business, and believes people are taking advantage of this opportunity. 

"Even when we did not do our own tax break, we saw a spike in sale for hurricane supplies," he said. 

But businesses says the best advice for this hurricane season is not to wait until the last minute to stock up on what you need. 

"When there is a storm in the gulf, we do not have hurricane items to sell so buy them early," said Stine.

The hurricane preparedness sales tax will last until Sunday. 

For a complete list of items eligible for the three percent sales tax, click HERE.

