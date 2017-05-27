FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weekend for now, but a wet week ahead

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s once again.

Over the rest of the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Sunday. Although there is a 20% chance for some afternoon showers. We will have mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining. The sun will try to peek through at times. Temperatures will be very warm with highs near 90! Especially to the north of I-10.

Unfortunately, the rain chances only increase for Memorial Day. There is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front stalls over southwest Louisiana. So if you are planning anything outside to commemorate Memorial Day, its best to have an indoor plan just in case, or to do any grilling out or outdoor plans over the weekend.

The rain chances will remain high enough to cause a nuisance. There is a 40% chance for rain Tuesday, falling to 30% Wednesday and Thursday next week. Tuesday will still be mostly cloudy with the showers and thunderstorms, but Wednesday and Thursday should all have partly cloudy skies in between the showers. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s all through these days.

For Friday and next weekend, rain chances will go back up to 40%. Friday and Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. By Sunday rain chances may go up to 60% as well as Monday. So all week, you may need to always know where your umbrella is.