50 years later Lake Charles opens its time capsule

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

On Friday Mayor Randy Roach helped pull out history - 50 years worth, to be exact.

In 1967 a time capsule was buried in front of historic Lake Charles City Hall, and many had different ideas of what could be buried inside. 

"Old records possibly," said resident Pete Lund.

"A high school year book," said resident Mel Paret. 

"One little girl thought it was going to be a bull frog in the time capsule," said Mayor Roach. 

So what was buried inside? 

Letters, newspapers, coins, records and even a centennial bow tie. 

For some, watching today's unveiling held a deeper meaning. 

"My grandfather worked at the police jury," said resident Guy Richards.

"My grandfather was mayor back in 1967," said resident James Sudduth III. 

They were excited to see what was left behind... 

"I was seven at the time of the centennial, but (my grandfather) told me a couple of years later that (he) put a 50 cent piece in the time capsule for (me)," said Richards. 

And also excited to hear what was said... 

"Hello Mr. Mayor of 2017, this is Jim Sudduth, and I had the honor and privilege of being the Mayor of Lake Charles when we celebrated our centennial in 1967," said a recording of former mayor Jim Sudduth. 

For Sudduth's grandson it was something he was excited for. 

He's probably going to sound, I hope, a little bit like me maybe, and it's going to be surreal, but I'm looking forward to it," he said. 

Overall residents were just happy to witness history being unveiled. 

"I'm glad that they did it so we can see 50 years ago what happened," said Lund. 

"It was pretty cool because the deal is Lake Charles has a lot of history, and a lot of things that go on, and it's a beautiful town and everybody here should love it, said resident Christy Ash. 

Mayor Roach says the city will do another time capsule later on in the year with plans to put their information on a thumb drive and also place some of Friday's unveilings back in the capsule. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

