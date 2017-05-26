Summer reading fun underway in Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library annual summer reading program is underway.

The kick-off celebration was held at Prien Lake Park. It included registration, face painting, kite flying, bird house building and even Clifford the Big Red Dog.

The reading program runs from now until July 7.

Here's how it works: Kids register at a Calcasieu Parish Library, read 10 books, turn in logs at the library or online, then win prizes.

Christy Comeaux with the Calcasisu Parish Public Library said: "It's a great activity to keep kids reading, to keep their AR points up and keep them always interested in reading."

Kids who complete summer reading will also receive a yard sign.

