"Christian's Cajun Adventures" - Learning to Make Boudin

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos learns how a Cajun meat unique to Louisiana is made: boudin.

Christian went behind the scenes at Hackett's Cajun Kitchen to learn the ropes.

So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.