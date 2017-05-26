Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas..

“They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. They asked me to go ahead and file suit against Mr. Dugas,” said Richard.

Dugas allegedly provided the gun to his 17 year old son who allegedly left it where his first grade sibling was able to get it and bring it to school. Richard says the little boy is a brave little trooper, yet, has suffered tremendously which has meant unbearable heartbreak for his parents. He says Gage underwent four surgeries in ten days.

"This little boy keeps telling his daddy, 'I don't wanna die.' He's 7 years old having to tell his papa, 'I don't wanna die.' And as you can imagine, his father, he's a big old healthy, a man's man. And when you start hearing your 7 year old say stuff like that, it's horrible."

And Richard says the child will likely experience lifelong health issues related to his injury.

"His life will never return to normal. One, the issues with his abdomen and his bowels is going to likely be a persistent problem, lifetime. As you can imagine, if you mention the word, return to school right now,it's very upsetting. And we don't know what we're going to do about that long term."

He says a big part of the reason for suing is to try to collect damages.

“Here the damages are huge. This child has had four surgeries, major surgeries int he last ten days. God knows what the bill is on that. There's going to be ongoing care, a life care plan that's gonna be sky-high. Whether or not the defendant in this matter has the financial wherewithal to try to make good on those damages is very unlikely.”

Richard hopes the lawsuit will help remind others to secure their weapons..

"They also need to hear, if we don't do that and something goes wrong, we're going to get sued. Our money's at risk. Our livelihood's at risk. They need to know, if you hurt someone like this, everything you've worked so hard for can be taken from you because you've allowed this tragedy to occur."

And, though at this point they don't accuse the school board of any liability, Richard says they hope to work for better awareness.

"Beginning year orientation and stuff be something where children are told, 'If you see something you think is a gun, toy gun, real gun, play gun whatever, don't pick it up. No matter what don't touch it. Alert an adult immediately. Good Lord, start screaming gun if you have to.'"

Richard says the family hopes what happened to Gage will help bring about greater gun safety and awareness not just locally but as far as the story can reach.

Michael Lane Dugas is in jail tonight, but not because of this case. He also faces a vehicular homicide charge from a 2015 crash.

Last week, a judge revoked his bond in that case because Dugas allegedly violated a term of his release by driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock system.

To read the lawsuit click here.

