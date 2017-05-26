State of housing market in Lake Area

A massive new $200 million housing project planned in Calcasieu Parish was announced Thursday night. The Sugarcane Townes will be located near Iowa, and the development will bring in 600 new homes.

Sharel Hebert, a realtor at Century 21 in Lake Charles, said the planned housing development is a much-needed addition to the housing market in Calcasieu Parish.

"With the influx of people, we're going to need that type of price range subdivision for new homeowners," said Hebert. "The way the market is today, here in the area on rentals, for the amount you can rent a house you just about can afford a house note."

She said this means there couldn't be a better time to buy a home, whether it's new or pre-owned.

"It's great for families coming into the area, or even those selling what they have now, or moving from apartments and becoming a homeowner, and there's pride that comes with that," said Hebert.

The Sugarcane Townes subdivision is supposed to focus on affordability, something many say the parish needs because of rising apartment prices.

Hebert said, however, that houses for sale in the median price range, like the ones being built, only stay on the market about 10 days, sometimes even less.

"It's hard to keep a good one on the market," said Hebert. "The houses on the market right now, if they're priced right, they're going to sell."

