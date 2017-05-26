State of housing market in Lake Area

A massive new $200 million housing project planned in Calcasieu Parish was announced Thursday night. The Sugarcane Townes will be located near Iowa, and the development will bring in 600 new homes.
Sharel Hebert, a realtor at Century 21 in Lake Charles, said the planned housing development is a much-needed addition to the housing market in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
A massive new $200 million housing project planned in Calcasieu Parish was announced Thursday night. The Sugarcane Townes will be located near Iowa, and the development will bring in 600 new homes.
Sharel Hebert, a realtor at Century 21 in Lake Charles, said the planned housing development is a much-needed addition to the housing market in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
A time capsule buried 50 years ago was unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall on Friday night. The opening of the 1967 time capsule will be part of Downtown at Sundown. The time capsule includes the following items: Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club Centennial Program book Centennial Parade picture story Centennial coins and souvenirs Prayer...More >>
A time capsule buried 50 years ago was unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall on Friday night. The opening of the 1967 time capsule will be part of Downtown at Sundown. The time capsule includes the following items: Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club Centennial Program book Centennial Parade picture story Centennial coins and souvenirs Prayer...More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos learns how to make a Cajun meat unique to Louisiana: boudin.
Christian went behind the scenes at Hackett's Cajun Kitchen to learn the ropes.More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos learns how to make a Cajun meat unique to Louisiana: boudin.
Christian went behind the scenes at Hackett's Cajun Kitchen to learn the ropes.More >>
Looking for a family fun activity for the kids this summer? Here is a list of camps, festivals and events happening across Southwest Louisiana this summer.More >>
Looking for a family fun activity for the kids this summer? Here is a list of camps, festivals and events happening across Southwest Louisiana this summer.More >>