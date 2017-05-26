Lake Charles time capsule opened Friday night

A time capsule buried 50 years ago was unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall on Friday night.

The opening of the 1967 time capsule is be part of Downtown at Sundown.

The time capsule includes the following items:

Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press

McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club

Centennial Program book

Centennial Parade picture story

Centennial coins and souvenirs

Prayer book from Temple Sinai.

Complete sound recording of Centennial events and a tape recorded message to the Governor in 2017 from Gov. John McKeithen.

Tape-recorded messages from Mayor James Sudduth, Police Chief J.E. Pete Stout, State Representatives Mike Hogan, A.J. (Tubby) Lyons and Harry Hollins, State Senator Jesse Knowles and others.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.