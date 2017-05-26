Lake Charles time capsule opened Friday night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles time capsule opened Friday night

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Visit Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A time capsule buried 50 years ago was unearthed at historic Lake Charles City Hall on Friday night.

The opening of the 1967 time capsule is be part of Downtown at Sundown.

The time capsule includes the following items:

  • Centennial edition of the Lake Charles American Press
  • McNeese State College Log roster of the Newcomer's Club
  • Centennial Program book
  • Centennial Parade picture story
  • Centennial coins and souvenirs
  • Prayer book from Temple Sinai.
  • Complete sound recording of Centennial events and a tape recorded message to the Governor in 2017 from Gov. John McKeithen.
  • Tape-recorded messages from Mayor James Sudduth, Police Chief J.E. Pete Stout, State Representatives Mike Hogan, A.J. (Tubby) Lyons and Harry Hollins, State Senator Jesse Knowles and others.

