Parents of Gage Meche file suit against Michael Dugas

Gage Meche (Source: Facebook) Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The parents of 7-year-old Gage Meche have filed suit against Michael Dugas.

Dugas allegedly gave a gun to his 17-year-old son, who then allegedly left it where a first-grade sibling was able to get it and take it to school.

Gage was accidentally shot when the gun fell out of Dugas' son's backpack and another student picked it up.

Richard said Gage has endured four surgeries in 10 days.

The child has suffered tremendously, which has been heartbreaking for his parents, Richard said.

Richard says they also hope the suit will reinforce the message that people better secure their weapons.

Dugas is in jail and therefore not available for comment.

