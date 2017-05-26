Second arrest made in connection with Fournet Street homicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Second arrest made in connection with Fournet Street homicide

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Kevion Willis (Source: Department of Transportation) Kevion Willis (Source: Department of Transportation)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man who authorities say attempted to carjack a driver following a fatal shooting on Fournet Street has been arrested.

Lake Charles police officers found 27-year-old Robert Bracy shot to death when they arrived at the 1500 block of Fournet Street Wednesday. Devlon Willis-Muhammad, 20, was arrested that day and charged with second-degree murder.

Today, his cousin, Kevion Hakeem Marcel Willis, 20, of Lake Charles, was also arrested.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said in a news release Friday that after Willis-Muhammad shot Bracy, he and Willis fled on foot. Willis approached a vehicle and attempted to take it by force.

Willis is charged with attempted carjacking. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $150,000.

Mobile users, click HERE to view a map of homicide locations in Lake Charles in 2017.

