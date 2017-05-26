FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High temperatures, yet low rain chances this weekend

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow up to 15 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s, like last night.

Over the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Saturday. Instead, we will have mostly cloudy skies. The sun will try to peek through at times. Temperatures will be very warm with highs near 90! Especially north of I-10. Sunday, we will have a slight chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon. These storms should arrive late, so we can still enjoy the most of the day on Sunday. Throughout the day on Sunday, we will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Unfortunately, the rain chances only increase for Memorial Day. There is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front stalls over southwest Louisiana. So if you are planning anything outside to commemorate Memorial Day, its best to have an indoor plan just in case, or to do any grilling out or outdoor plans over the weekend.

The rain chances will slowly go back down each day from Tuesday. There is a 40% chance for rain Tuesday, falling to 30% Wednesday, then only 20% on Thursday next week. Tuesday will still be mostly cloudy with the showers and thunderstorms, but Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should all have partly cloudy skies in between the few possible showers. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s all through these days.

For Friday and next weekend, rain chances are limited, but still possible. Each day will have partly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Any rain we may see could be due to daytime heating. So we can expect any showers to come in the afternoon.