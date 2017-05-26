Fenton Elementary cut from Jeff Davis school meal program, three schools added

Thanks to the expansion of a federally funded school nutrition program, fewer students in Jeff Davis Parish will have to go hungry this fall.

The Community Eligibility Child Nutrition Provision (CEP) program allows schools considered low-income populations to provide free meals at no cost to students' families without collecting applications.

"The entire population at those schools will eat free," said Jeff Davis Parish Superintendent Kirk Credeur. "It would eliminate a lot of the need for us to do that work and for the parents to have to provide us that documentation."

Currently, under the program, four schools receive free meals for the entire student body.

After last week's school board meeting, an expansion to the program will add Welsh and Roanoke middle schools and Jennings and Lake Arthur high schools.

However, Fenton Elementary School will be removed from the program.

"It wasn't something that we took lightly and we really thought about it," he said. "For almost 2,000 additional students to eat for free and $388,385.65 additional dollars, I had to make the sacrifice for those 26 Fenton Elementary students that were regular pay."

Credeur said by removing Fenton from the equation, the school board will receive a higher reimbursement from the program.

On average, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board requires close to $3.6 million for school meals. The school board puts up what the CEP program doesn't cover. With CEP funds for 2017-2018 totaling $1.5 million, that's close to $400,000 more than 2016-2017 when the school board received $1.25 million.

"What a lot of people don't realize is that all school lunch programs are not self-sustainable. Every school district has to add additional money to it for it to be viable and sustainable."

He said this is a way to redirect those funds to other projects needed in the district.

Parents of Fenton Elementary School students will have to complete applications to determine if they are eligible for free or reduced-price meals for the upcoming school year.

