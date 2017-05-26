SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day Veterans

Thanks to the expansion of the federally funded program, Community Eligibility Child Nutrition Provision (CEP), in Jeff Davis Parish, fewer students will have to go hungry this fall. "The entire population at those schools will eat free," said Jeff Davis Parish Superintendent Kirk Credeur. The program allows schools considered low-income populations to provide free meals at no cost to students' families and without collecting applications. "It would eliminate a...More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 a "Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday". During the sales tax holiday, eligible purchases are subject to a state sales tax rate of only three percent, applicable to the first $1,500 of the sales price of each eligible item. Eligible purchases include: Any portable self-powered light source, including candles and flashlights Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio or weather ...More >>
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected despite the cloud coverage. The winds are still blowing out of the south and will continue to blow up to 15 mph overnight. This will keep our temperatures warm. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s, like last night. Over the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Saturday. Instead, we will have mostly cloudy skies. The sun will try to peek through at times.More >>
A 19-year-old DeRidder man died in a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Topsy Road and Arnold White Road in Topsy early Friday morning, authorities said.More >>
