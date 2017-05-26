1st-degree murder conviction in 2016 killing at Dees Motel, south of DeRidder

A DeRidder man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for killing a woman at a motel south of DeRidder in May 2016.

Jackie L. Pruitt was arrested the day after the body of 28-year-old Sonya Ortego was found at the Dees Motel on U.S. 171.

The jury, which returned in an hour and fifteen minutes, voted 11-1 to convict Pruitt, according to Assistant District Attorney Richard Morton. A unanimous jury was not necessary for a conviction since it was not a death penalty case.

The trial lasted nine days.

