Louisiana offers sales tax breaks this weekend for hurricane preparedness

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, a "Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday." During the sales tax holiday, eligible purchases are subject to a state sales tax rate of only three percent, applicable to the first $1,500 of the sales price of each eligible item.

Eligible purchases include:

Any portable self-powered light source, including candles and flashlights

Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio or weather band radio

Any tarpaulin or flexible waterproof sheeting

Any ground anchor system or tie-down kit

Any gas or diesel fuel tank

Any package of AAA, AA, C, D, 6 volt or 9 volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries

Any cell phone battery and any cell phone charger

Any non-electronic food storage cooler

Any portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage

Any storm shutter device

Any carbon monoxide detector

Any blue ice product

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic this year, saying that 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes are possible. Hurricane season begins June 1.

