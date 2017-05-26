Louisiana offers sales tax breaks this weekend for hurricane pre - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana offers sales tax breaks this weekend for hurricane preparedness

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, a "Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday." During the sales tax holiday, eligible purchases are subject to a state sales tax rate of only three percent, applicable to the first $1,500 of the sales price of each eligible item.

Eligible purchases include:

  • Any portable self-powered light source, including candles and flashlights
  • Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio or weather band radio
  • Any tarpaulin or flexible waterproof sheeting
  • Any ground anchor system or tie-down kit
  • Any gas or diesel fuel tank
  • Any package of AAA, AA, C, D, 6 volt or 9 volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries
  • Any cell phone battery and any cell phone charger
  • Any non-electronic food storage cooler
  • Any portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage
  • Any storm shutter device
  • Any carbon monoxide detector
  • Any blue ice product

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic this year, saying that 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes are possible. Hurricane season begins June 1.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Fenton Elementary cut from Jeff Davis school meal program, three schools added

    Fenton Elementary cut from Jeff Davis school meal program, three schools added

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:00:17 GMT
    (Source: Google Images)(Source: Google Images)

    Thanks to the expansion of the federally funded program, Community Eligibility Child Nutrition Provision (CEP), in Jeff Davis Parish, fewer students will have to go hungry this fall.  "The entire population at those schools will eat free," said Jeff Davis Parish Superintendent Kirk Credeur. The program allows schools considered low-income populations to provide free meals at no cost to students' families and without collecting applications. "It would eliminate a...

    More >>

    Thanks to the expansion of the federally funded program, Community Eligibility Child Nutrition Provision (CEP), in Jeff Davis Parish, fewer students will have to go hungry this fall.  "The entire population at those schools will eat free," said Jeff Davis Parish Superintendent Kirk Credeur. The program allows schools considered low-income populations to provide free meals at no cost to students' families and without collecting applications. "It would eliminate a...

    More >>

  • Louisiana offers sales tax breaks this weekend for hurricane preparedness

    Louisiana offers sales tax breaks this weekend for hurricane preparedness

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:44:22 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 a "Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday". During the sales tax holiday, eligible purchases are subject to a state sales tax rate of only three percent, applicable to the first $1,500 of the sales price of each eligible item. Eligible purchases include: Any portable self-powered light source, including candles and flashlights Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio or weather ...

    More >>

    The Louisiana Department of Revenue has declared Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 a "Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday". During the sales tax holiday, eligible purchases are subject to a state sales tax rate of only three percent, applicable to the first $1,500 of the sales price of each eligible item. Eligible purchases include: Any portable self-powered light source, including candles and flashlights Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio or weather ...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Second arrest made in connection with Fournet Street homicide

    Second arrest made in connection with Fournet Street homicide

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:52:19 GMT
    Kevion Willis (Source: Department of Transportation)Kevion Willis (Source: Department of Transportation)
    A man who authorities say attempted to carjack a driver following a fatal shooting on Fournet Street has been arrested. Lake Charles police officers found 27-year-old Robert Bracy shot to death when they arrived at the 1500 block of Fournet Street Wednesday. Devlon Willis-Muhammad, 20, was arrested that day and charged with second-degree murder. Today, his cousin, Kevion Hakeem Marcel Willis, 20, of Lake Charles, was also arrested. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said in a news releas...More >>
    A man who authorities say attempted to carjack a driver following a fatal shooting on Fournet Street has been arrested. Lake Charles police officers found 27-year-old Robert Bracy shot to death when they arrived at the 1500 block of Fournet Street Wednesday. Devlon Willis-Muhammad, 20, was arrested that day and charged with second-degree murder. Today, his cousin, Kevion Hakeem Marcel Willis, 20, of Lake Charles, was also arrested. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said in a news releas...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly