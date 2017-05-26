19-year-old DeRidder man killed in single-vehicle crash near Topsy

A 19-year-old DeRidder man died in a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Topsy Road and Arnold White Road in Topsy early Friday morning, authorities said.

Bradley Joubert was traveling west on Topsy Road around 5:20 a.m. when his car left the roadway and struck a culvert, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Joubert, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is unknown if impairment is the cause of the accident but the investigation is still continuing," Myers said. She said a toxicology report will be conducted.

Sgt. Terry Faulk and Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech are the lead investigators.

