Officials searching for man wanted on charges of attempted first - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Officials searching for man wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Robert Hendrix (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Robert Hendrix (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Brittany P. Edwards (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Brittany P. Edwards (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Bryson Goins (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Bryson Goins (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Troylen Stewart (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Troylen Stewart (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a December armed robbery at a local motel.

Robert M. Hendrix, 24, of Lake Charles, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. 

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Judge Michael Canaday signed a $1.25 million warrant on Jan. 23.

“Detectives attempted to locate Hendrix on numerous occasions but were unsuccessful."

Myers asked anyone with information Hendrix’s whereabouts to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

Hendrix is one of four people accused of luring a man to a motel room on N. Lakeshore Drive on Dec. 29, then beating and robbing him. The other three people have been arrested.

Authorities found the man lying on the floor, naked and bleeding from a head wound, according to the offense report.

Myers said the man was incoherent and unable to speak due to his injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man and a woman, Brittany P. Edwards, 19, of Moss Bluff, had been in a motel room together prior to the incident, Myers said. Edwards was texting plans to rob him to three other men. The three men - Bryson A. Goins, 23, of Moss Bluff, Troylen J. Stewart, 24, of Breaux Bridge, and Robert M. Hendrix, 24, of Lake Charles – were seen on surveillance video outside the motel room. The three men then entered the room, pistol-whipped the victim and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and personal items. The video shows Goins, Stewart, Hendrix, and Edwards fleeing the scene together.

All were initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Edwards and Goins were arrested on Jan. 14 on $550,000 warrants signed by Canaday. Stewart was arrested April 13 in Lafayette by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force on a $1 million warrant signed by Canaday. Edwards’ bond was reduced to $200,000 after the attempted first-degree murder charge was dropped against her. The armed robbery charge remains. She bonded out of jail on May 19.

While Edwards, Goins and Hendrix were indicted in March, Stewart was indicted Thursday.

Detective Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Authorities: Fatal accident on Welcome Road near Topsy

    Authorities: Fatal accident on Welcome Road near Topsy

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:53:47 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)
    A fatal accident has been reported on Welcome Road near Topsy, authorities said. KPLC is working to gather more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A fatal accident has been reported on Welcome Road near Topsy, authorities said. KPLC is working to gather more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials searching for man wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery

    Officials searching for man wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:04:27 GMT
    Robert Hendrix (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Robert Hendrix (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a December armed robbery at a local motel. Robert M. Hendrix, 24, of Lake Charles, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.  Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Judge Michael Canaday signed a $1.25 million warrant on Jan. 23. “Detectives attempted to locate Hendrix on numerous occasions but were unsuccessful." Myers asked anyone with information H...More >>
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a December armed robbery at a local motel. Robert M. Hendrix, 24, of Lake Charles, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.  Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Judge Michael Canaday signed a $1.25 million warrant on Jan. 23. “Detectives attempted to locate Hendrix on numerous occasions but were unsuccessful." Myers asked anyone with information H...More >>

  • Lake Charles woman faces 4 counts of child desertion

    Lake Charles woman faces 4 counts of child desertion

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:13:59 GMT

    A Lake Charles woman is facing 4 counts of child desertion, according to a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers. On May 24, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles after a complainant claimed two children were left at the store. 

    More >>

    A Lake Charles woman is facing 4 counts of child desertion, according to a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers. On May 24, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles after a complainant claimed two children were left at the store. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly