Officials searching for man wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a December armed robbery at a local motel.

Robert M. Hendrix, 24, of Lake Charles, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Judge Michael Canaday signed a $1.25 million warrant on Jan. 23.

“Detectives attempted to locate Hendrix on numerous occasions but were unsuccessful."

Myers asked anyone with information Hendrix’s whereabouts to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

Hendrix is one of four people accused of luring a man to a motel room on N. Lakeshore Drive on Dec. 29, then beating and robbing him. The other three people have been arrested.

Authorities found the man lying on the floor, naked and bleeding from a head wound, according to the offense report.

Myers said the man was incoherent and unable to speak due to his injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man and a woman, Brittany P. Edwards, 19, of Moss Bluff, had been in a motel room together prior to the incident, Myers said. Edwards was texting plans to rob him to three other men. The three men - Bryson A. Goins, 23, of Moss Bluff, Troylen J. Stewart, 24, of Breaux Bridge, and Robert M. Hendrix, 24, of Lake Charles – were seen on surveillance video outside the motel room. The three men then entered the room, pistol-whipped the victim and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and personal items. The video shows Goins, Stewart, Hendrix, and Edwards fleeing the scene together.

All were initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Edwards and Goins were arrested on Jan. 14 on $550,000 warrants signed by Canaday. Stewart was arrested April 13 in Lafayette by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force on a $1 million warrant signed by Canaday. Edwards’ bond was reduced to $200,000 after the attempted first-degree murder charge was dropped against her. The armed robbery charge remains. She bonded out of jail on May 19.

While Edwards, Goins and Hendrix were indicted in March, Stewart was indicted Thursday.

Detective Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.