Lake Charles woman faces 4 counts of child desertion

A Lake Charles woman is facing 4 counts of child desertion, according to a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers.

On May 24, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a store on La. 14 in Lake Charles after a complainant claimed two children were left at the store. During the investigation, deputies learned 28-year-old Krisshata Esclovon had left two children ages 9 and 10 inside the store. The complainant also claimed Esclovon had two other young children in her car when she left.

"Deputies quickly learned of a possible location where Esclovon could be located," the release states. "When deputies arrived at the residence they found Esclovon lying on the couch next to an envelope containing suspected marijuana. When deputies questioned Esclovon as to where the other children were, they learned the two children, ages 1 and 4, were still in the car, which was not running and the doors were locked. Deputies located the keys to the car and were able to get the children out of the car."

Esclovon was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on four counts of child desertion and possession of marijuana. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $42,500. In addition, Judge Canaday set a special condition that Esclovon can have no contact with the children unless it is cleared by the Department of Child and Family Services.

One of the children was released to his mother, the other 3, which were Esclovon's children, were released into the custody of a family member.

