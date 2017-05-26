Best Summer Ever: 2017 summer camps and events across Southwest Louisiana

Looking for a family fun activity for the kids this summer?

Here is the Dr. Pepper Best Summer Ever list of camps and events happening across Southwest Louisiana:

Calcasieu Libraries

Summer Reading Program : The Calcasieu Parish Public Library will kick off the 2017 Summer Reading program with a very special "Kick-Off Celebration" from 4-7 p.m., Friday, May 26, at the Prien Lake Park Harbor's Edge Pavilion. For more information regarding the Calcasieu Parish Public Library 2017 Summer Reading Program or for links to logging books, please visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.



Two-time Parents Choice Award-winning children's musician Roger Day is stopping by the Calcasieu Parish Public Library for four performances that will have both young and old tapping their toes to his trademark wit, whimsy, and wordplay music. Day will be stopping by the following branches:

is stopping by the Calcasieu Parish Public Library for four performances that will have both young and old tapping their toes to his trademark wit, whimsy, and wordplay music. Day will be stopping by the following branches: Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m., Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road., 337-721-7128.

Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m., Iowa Library, 107 E. 1st Street., 337-721-7101.

Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m., Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street., 337-721-7116.

Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m., Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street., 337-721-7138

Camp Smiling Faces: June 5-9, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital's Genesis Therapeutic Riding Center, 886 Landry Lane, Sulphur. To register and for more information, call 337-625-3972.

Branch Out Summer Art Camp: Classes are open to students who have completed grades K through 8.

Louisiana Artists : June 5 - 9, June 12 - 16, June 19 - 23, June 26 - 30

: June 5 - 9, June 12 - 16, June 19 - 23, June 26 - 30 Amazing Creatures and Beasts: July 17 - 21, July 24 - 28

To register or for more information call 337-439-3797.

City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department summer camps: Camps are scheduled for Monday, June 5 to Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the following locations:

Bellard Community Center - 2808 Hillcrest Dr., 337-491-1205

Columbus Circle Park Family Community Center - 3520 Greinwich Blvd., 337-491-8782

J.D. Clifton Recreation Center - 2415 East Gieffers St., 337-491-1535

College Oaks Community Recreation Center - 3518 Ernest St., 337-491-1495

Donald Ray Stevens Community Center (Goosport) - 1619 Cessford St., 337-491-1287

St. Henry Heights Community Recreation Center - 801 E. School St., 337-491-1289

Mike D. Lanza Community Center - 609 Sycamore St., 337-491-1285

Wiley B. McMillian Park Family Community Center - 343 Goos St., 337-491-8647

To register or for more information, call 337-491-1280.

Club Tabby: For boys and girls ages 4 to 12, weekdays from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., May 25 - Aug. 19. To register or more information call 337-478-3600

Girl Scouts camps

Look at the Stars : An overnight camp at Camp Wawbansee from June 18 to 23. The registration deadline was May 26; the late registration fee is $25. For more information contact 318-512-1602.

: An overnight camp at Camp Wawbansee from June 18 to 23. The registration deadline was May 26; the late registration fee is $25. For more information contact 318-512-1602. Camp Hakuna Matata : A Disney-themed overnight camp at Camp Wawbansee from June 29 to July 2. The registration deadline is June 2. For more information contact 318-243-4975.

: A Disney-themed overnight camp at Camp Wawbansee from June 29 to July 2. The registration deadline is June 2. For more information contact 318-243-4975. High Adventure Camp : An overnight camp at the Woodworth Environmental Education Center from June 26 - 29. The registration deadline is June 5; the late registration fee is $15.

: An overnight camp at the Woodworth Environmental Education Center from June 26 - 29. The registration deadline is June 5; the late registration fee is $15. GS 101: Back 2 Basics : An overnight camp at Camp Bon Temps from June 26 - 30. The registration deadline was May 9; the late registration fee is $15. For more information contact 337-288-2239.

: An overnight camp at Camp Bon Temps from June 26 - 30. The registration deadline was May 9; the late registration fee is $15. For more information contact 337-288-2239. Cal Camp : An overnight camp at Camp Bon Temps from July 6 - 9. The registration deadline was May 17; the late registration fee is $15. For more information call 337-526-3536.

: An overnight camp at Camp Bon Temps from July 6 - 9. The registration deadline was May 17; the late registration fee is $15. For more information call 337-526-3536. Beau Camp 2017: An overnight camp at Uskichitto Retreat Center from July 2 - 7. The registration deadline is June 9; the late registration fee is $25. For more information contact 337-396-0423.

For more information on the camps, call 1-800-960-2093, or visit the website at www.gslpg.org.

Lake Charles Young Band Nation - Recording and Engineering Camp: From June 26 - 30 at the Southwest Louisiana Music Studios in Lake Charles. For more information call 337-513-7905 or visit the website.

Nancy Melton's Watercolor Magic: Watercolor painting course for grades 3 and up, June 26 through 30, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Shearman Fine Arts 129 at McNeese State University. To register and for more information call 337-475-5616.

Safesitter: This nationally recognized, medically accurate babysitting preparation program designed for boys and girls ages 11- 13 will be holding classes at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 13, Dynamic Dimensions Fitness Center Sulphur.

Tuesday, June 27 Dynamic Dimensions Fitness Center Moss Bluff.

Tuesday, July 11, Dynamic Dimensions Fitness Center Sulphur.

Class space is limited. To register or for more information, call 337-527-4361.

Stark Museum of Art 2017 Art Quest Summer Camps

Teen Workshop - Print Power: For grades 6 through 12, on June 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Print Power: For grades 6 through 12, on June 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Micro and Macro Art : For grades 3 through 5, July 11 - 13, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

: For grades 3 through 5, July 11 - 13, 8:30 a.m. to noon. SENSEational ART : For grades K through 2, July 18 - 20, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

: For grades K through 2, July 18 - 20, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Teen Workshop - Self Portraiture: For grades 6 through 12, July 27, 1 pm. to 4 p.m.

- Self Portraiture: For grades 6 through 12, July 27, 1 pm. to 4 p.m. Brush up with Landscapes : For grades 3 through 5, August 1 - 3, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

: For grades 3 through 5, August 1 - 3, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Movers and Makers: For grades K through 2, August 8 - 10, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 409-886-2787.

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center 2017 EcoRangers Summer Camps

Nature Heroes : For grades 1 and 2, July 11 - 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

: For grades 1 and 2, July 11 - 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Pow-Wow with Nature : For grades 3 and 4, July 18 - 21, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

: For grades 3 and 4, July 18 - 21, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Wonderful World of Wings : For grades 5 and 6, July 25 - 28, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

: For grades 5 and 6, July 25 - 28, 8:30 a.m. to noon. May the Force of Nature be with You: For grades 7, 8 and 9, from August 1 - 4, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 409-670-0803.

Vacation Bible School

Carlyss Community Church, May 29 - June 2. For more information, call 337-377-7496.

First Baptist Church of Lake Charles, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 5-9. For more information, call 337-433-7443.

Trinity Baptist Church, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 5-9. For more information, call 337-480-1555.

First United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 5-9. For more information, call 337-436-6656.

Sale Street Baptist Church, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 5-9. For more information, call 337-477-3463.

Christ Community Church, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 5-9. For more information, call visit ccclc.info/vbs2017.

Moss Bluff United Methodist Church, 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., June 1. For more information, call 989-860-9327.

St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 12-16. For more information, call 337-474-1500.

Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, June 12-16. For more information, call 337-527-5483.

Maplewood First Baptist Church, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 12-16. For more information, call 337-625-5899.

Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 12-16. For more information, call 337-527-5261.

New Hope Baptist Church, DeQuincy, 6-8:45 p.m., June 12-16. For more information, call. 337-786-7520.

St. Margaret Catholic Church, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., June 13-17. For more information, call 337-431-6358.

St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m., June 19-23. For more information, call 337-583-4800.

First Baptist Church of Sulphur, June 19-23. For more information, call 337-527-5231.

University United Methodist Church, 8:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call 337-477-2003.

Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ, July 17-19. For more information, call 337-439-9761.

Summer at the QUAD: June and July, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Family Entertainment Center in Sulphur. For more informational call 337-313-3327 or visit www.thequadllc.com.

Children's Theater Summer Workshops

Extreme Theatre - All day, all fun, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jun 12-16

Wild Things/Creative Dramatics, 10-11:15 a.m., July 6-8.

Acting for the Camera, 12-1:30 p.m., July 6-8.

Shakespeare Workshop, 10-11:15 a.m., 10-12 p.m., July 17-21.

Kids in Showbiz/Musical Theatre, 10-11:15 a.m., 10-12 p.m., July 17-21.

To register and for more information, call 337-433-7323.

Lake Charles Little Theatre Second Stage Co. Summer Camp: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., June 5-24, Monday - Friday, 813 Enterprise Boulevard. To register or for more information, call 337-263-2640.

Pink Girls Summer Camp: For girls ages 12 through 18, from June 26 - 30, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Allen August Multi-Purpose Center. For more information contact 337-302-1117.

Jazz in the Arts for aspiring middle and high school jazz musicians. May 31 - June 4. For more information, call 337-794-5744 or visit www.jazzinthearts.com.

The Art Factory

Little Kids Camp, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jun 12-15 and July 10-13.

Big Kids Camp, May 30 - June 2; June 12-15; June 19-22; July 10-13; July 24-27 and July 31 - Aug. 3.

Nothin' but Mud, 1-4 p.m., May 30 - June 2 and July 31 - Aug. 3.

Fashion Week, 1-4 p.m., July 10-13.

Disney Meets the Masters, 1-4 p.m., July 31 - Aug. 3.

Advanced Art, 1-4 p.m.

Super Hero, 1-4 p.m.

Sculpture, 1-4 p.m., June 19-22

Fairies, Trolls and Gnomes, Oh my!, 1-4 p.m., July 24-27.

Papermaking, 1-4 p.m., dates to be announced.

For more information on these art classes, call 337-802-2999.

Have a summer event you want to add to the list? Send us an email at newmedia@kplctv.com.

