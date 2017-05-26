Man alleged to have struck girlfriend with car charged with manslaughter

A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after his live-in girlfriend died from injuries sustained when he hit her with his car, authorities said.

The incident happened on Monday, May 22, but the woman didn't die until Wednesday, May 24, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

When deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m. on May 22, they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a car.

The woman told detectives at the hospital that she had been arguing with her boyfriend, Victor Ramos, 49, when he got into his car and began backing out of the driveway. He then drove forward, hitting her and pinning her against their mobile home. She said he took her to the hospital, where he dropped her off and left.

Ramos told authorities that he and the woman were arguing and he hit her with his car, Myers said. He said he tried to hide the car. Deputies found the car nearby and found damage to the front passenger side of the car consistent with the woman's information.

Ramos was initially arrested on a charge of second-degree battery. After the woman died, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

Judge Michael Canaday signed the warrant in the amount of $450,000.

Detective Roland Jones is the lead investigator.

