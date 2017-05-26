FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, breezy and warm today with big changes ahead by Memorial Day

Temperatures will warm up quickly today thanks to an abundance of sunshine this morning that will warm highs by this afternoon into the middle to upper 80s.

The increased humidity will make for a heat index today with the afternoon feels-like temperatures in the lower 90s.

The weather will be fantastic for the many outdoor events happening across Southwest Louisiana including the opening of the time capsule at the courthouse happening before Downtown at Sundown kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

Temperatures will only fall into the middle 70s overnight with a very muggy night ahead as some clouds stick around but rain chances remain near zero.

Saturday will begin to bring in more clouds but also some sun mixed with highs in the upper 80s by afternoon and heat index values well into the 90s. Winds will also be on the increase tomorrow, gusting at times over 25 mph out of the south pumping in the higher humidity.

By Sunday a stray afternoon shower will be included in the forecast with the higher threat of rain holding off until Memorial Day as a slow-moving front pushes in to Southwest Louisiana.

The forecast calls for rain to begin very early Monday and continue on and off through the day as the front stalls somewhere near the coastline for much of the week.

High rain chances carry over into Tuesday to the stalling pattern with some scattered showers even into Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be likely by the end of next week with possibly higher amounts.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry