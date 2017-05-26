Students vying for a ticket to National Rodeo Finals - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Students vying for a ticket to National Rodeo Finals

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

From goat tying to barrel racing, Louisiana students are competing at Burton Coliseum for their bid to nationals at the junior high and high school rodeo finals.

Junior High began their competition on Thursday and it will continue through the weekend.

High school begins their competition on Monday.

Bell City Senior, Kati Murphy said she's been to nationals before, but with her younger brother and sister now competing, she's been spending her training days working with them.

Murphy says she trains from the time she finishes school until it's too dark to practice.

"I think it's what we all work for in rodeo," Murphy said. " It would be a great experience [to make it to nationals] as a senior and I think for us it's just our end goal."

This year, nationals will be held in Gillette, Wyoming.

Competitors need to place in the top four in their events in order to qualify.

For tickets and more information, visit www.rodeosportsnetwork.com/lhsra

Copyright 2017 KPLC.  All rights reserved.

