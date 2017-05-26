Students vying for a ticket to National Rodeo Finals

From goat tying to barrel racing, Louisiana students are competing at Burton Coliseum for their bid to nationals at the junior high and high school rodeo finals.More >>
From goat tying to barrel racing, Louisiana students are competing at Burton Coliseum for their bid to nationals at the junior high and high school rodeo finals.More >>
HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
From Kids College to Summer Band camp to the Engineering academy, McNeese State University seems to be the place for younger students this summer.More >>
From Kids College to Summer Band camp to the Engineering academy, McNeese State University seems to be the place for younger students this summer.More >>
Music, a movie, and a summer reading party! You don't have to break the bank to have fun this weekend, as KPLC's Britney Glaser shows you in this week's Freebie Friday report.More >>
Music, a movie, and a summer reading party! You don't have to break the bank to have fun this weekend, as KPLC's Britney Glaser shows you in this week's Freebie Friday report.More >>
Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for peppery cheese biscuits.More >>
Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for peppery cheese biscuits.More >>