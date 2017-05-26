Freebie Friday: street concert, summer reading party, "Storks" viewing

Music, a movie, and a summer reading party! You don't have to break the bank to have fun this weekend.



Downtown at Sundown: Friday in downtown Lake Charles from 6:00-9:00 P.M.

Downtown at Sundown continues in Lake Charles with "Boomerang," a 70s dance variety group.



Beverage sales go to benefit the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana.



The performance begins at 6:00 P.M., but come out early to stroll through and see the galleries, merchandise vendors, and activities for the kids.



The event is free and open to the public.



Moves Under the Stars: Friday at sunset behind Pier 1 at Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles

Grab a blanket, some lawn chairs and the kids and head to Prien Lake Mall for Movie Under The Stars.



This week's feature is "Storks," and you can enjoy it along with some free popcorn and cokes, fun jumps, and face painting.



Movies begin at sunset and it's free and open to the community.



You'll find the event at Prien Lake Mall, behind Pier 1.



Summer Reading Party: Friday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Prien Lake Park's Harbor's Edge Pavilion

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is kicking off its Summer Reading Party at Prien Lake Park's Harbor's Edge Pavilion.



There will be musical performances, face painting, cookie decorating, games, and more.



The library hopes to reward kids and adults alike for reading by tracking their progress online and letting them earn prizes and badges along the way.



Head out to 3100 Prien Lake Road between 4:00-7:00 P.M. The event is free!

