SUNRISE KITCHEN: Peppery Cheese Biscuits

Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for peppery cheese biscuits.

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups almond flour, divided

6 ounces shredded Colby jack cheese

5 Tbsp. butter

8 oz. cream cheese

2 large eggs

3 tsp freshly cracked black pepper (or 2 tsp. ground black pepper)

1 ¾ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

In a food processor, place 1 cup almond flour and the shredded cheese. Process until fine grained. Set aside.

In a glass mixing bowl or large glass measuring cup, place the butter and cream cheese. Microwave for about 30 seconds or until butter melts a little, then remove and whisk until smooth and glossy.

Whisk in eggs until the mixture is glossy and smooth. Mix in pepper, baking soda and salt.

Add the almond flour cheese mixture to the egg mixture. Add the remaining almond flour and stir/fold until mixed well and a dough forms.

Drop by tablespoon full onto the cookie sheet, spacing them about an inch apart. You can roll the dough a little too smooth it for a pretty biscuit.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the top starts to show a slight golden brown color. Remove and let cool 10 minutes. Makes about 37 biscuits.

