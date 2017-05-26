WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: High School Rodeo Finals

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards said he may use his veto power in a battle over the state's operating budget.

A bill banning children from using or holding fully automatic weapons in Louisiana is dead.

Another setback for the 7-year-old accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School. A family spokesman said Gage Meche needed more surgery in a Lafayette hospital.

Summer camp season is here. This morning, we’ll show you the various camps available for kids from grades 1 through 12 at McNeese State University this summer. Many of them kick off starting Monday.

Sowela’s Culinary Arts will join us this morning to prepare Peppery Cheese Biscuits. Chef Roy Angelle says they’re low-carb, too.

The High School Rodeo Finals begin today in Lake Charles. We’ll be live to find out how many hours these students spend preparing for the state competition.

When severe weather strikes Southwest Louisiana, failing to prepare isn't an option. One app is making sure you are ready for the worst.

Plus, Louisiana residents can buy items to help prepare for Hurricane season with a reduced sales tax this weekend.

In weather, Friday will have mostly sunny skies with the southerly winds blowing fairly strong around 10 to 15 mph. We will see our temperatures increase the next few days and get back up to near average. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

