Gage Meche recovering from surgery performed Thursday

Moss Bluff Elementary School shooting victim Gage Meche was checked into the hospital for more surgery on Thursday, a family spokesman said.

KPLC is told Gage underwent surgery for intestinal complications at a Lafayette hospital.

The surgery was successful, and Gage is now recovering, his family announced Thursday evening on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery.

On May 15, the seven year old was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School.

This was his third trip to the hospital for surgery since the shooting.

