FEMA and Nextdoor app join forces

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

When severe weather strikes Southwest Louisiana, failing to prepare isn't an option. One app is making sure you are ready for the worst.

Nextdoor - an app growing exponentially around the country and well into the Lake Charles area - serves as a medium for neighbors to discuss anything from local crime reports to asking for advice on handymen. The app just partnered with FEMA.

"We see an increasing amount of interest from public agencies and officials," said Steve Wymer, head of policy and communications at Nextdoor. "Helping FEMA connect with first responders and residents on the ground in the eye of the disaster is a really important priority to them."

Wymer said FEMA will now be able to send alerts to users in a hyper-local fashion.

"If there is a hurricane targeting the New Orleans area, residents in the New Orleans area would see it," Wymer said. 

The FEMA alert system with Nextdoor is nothing like something you might see on Facebook or Twitter.

"We don't have the noise of Facebook where there are social things going on like sharing pictures of your family," Wymer said. "Nextdoor is really about where you live and how you can get things done."

And if you are an active Nextdoor user, Wymer said the interface of the app is changing little.

"Neighbors will use the app as they always have," Wymer said. "As FEMA messaging becomes relevant to that neighborhood, we will help insert that preparedness information into the feed."

