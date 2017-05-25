New 600-plus home development announced for Calcasieu Parish

Touted as one of the biggest developments in Calcasieu Parish, Sugarcane Townes subdivision is being built near Iowa.

Mausan Developments, LLC announced the plans for its second Louisiana endeavor Thursday night.

The subdivision is located a few miles west of Iowa, just off I-10 Frontage Road.

"We officially launch the $200 million project Sugarcane Townes in Calcasieu Parish," said Amy Jones, spokesperson for the development. "We are looking at over 600 individual units in the development by the time it's all finished."

While the housing market is booming, and prices in the lake area seem to be on the rise, Sugarcane Townes will have a focus on affordability.

"The whole point of this is to be able to have affordable luxury," said Jones. "We are looking to make sure that people are able to enjoy the amenities of new home ownership and at the same time keep the price point down so it's really accessible as well."

The subdivision's location just outside city limits will also help with the price of homes, allowing buyers to get low or no down payment loans.

"Those who are looking for the rural development financing will be able to talk to their lenders about that, and the project will certainly qualify," said Jones.

The first steps of construction are underway now, and Jones expects to see the first homes being built by early 2018.

