President-elect Burckel optimistic about future for McNeese

With colleges and universities constantly bracing for more cuts, it seems like a less than ideal time to become head of a university. But McNeese President-elect Daryl Burckel says he sees a future filled with opportunity.

Burckel spoke to a local civic club, where he discussed increasingly decreased funding. Burckel says over the last seven years or so state funding has gone from $28 million to roughly $16 million. He says the University increasingly depends on tuition for funding.

"Thirty per cent is from the state, 70% is self-generated. So, we have a budget of about $68 million and so when we talk about opportunities, student enrollment, every student we recruit represents $7400 of tuition to the University. So if we are able to get 500 more students that's approximately another $3.5 million to our budget,"Burckel told the Calcasieu Kiwanis Club.

Burckel says the University has also faced declining enrollment.

"By 2010 it was up to 9000. In the fall of 2016 we were down to 7600. This last spring we were down to 6900,"he said.

He says that's partly because, with the robust local economy, more students are going into two year technical schools or community colleges..

Burckel wishes the the state's TOPS awards would be across the board, rather than vary according to the tuition at different schools.

"You go to LSU and the tuition is $5000 a semester, that student gets $5000. At McNeese, they get $2700, $3700. From a budgeting perspective they should put a cap on, this is what we're going to spend for TOPS and just divide it out. And therefore, where you decide to go to school depends on how much money you have to come up without of pocket,"he said.

He admits the inability to fund pay raises for faculty is disheartening for faculty, yet he says they are still engaged. Burckel says keeping faculty is not a problem, but he admits attracting faculty is a challenge.

"We're not having a problem retaining faculty when we get them here. Getting them here is the issue, getting the kind of quality we want here can be an issue. But once we get them here they generally want to stay,"he said.

Despite challenges, Burckel sees a future filled with opportunity. He compliments the outgoing president, Dr. Philip Williams, for maintaining standards at the University and hopes to build on what he's accomplished.

Burckel takes over as president July 1.

