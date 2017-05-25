President-elect Burckel optimistic about future for McNeese

HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
It's been almost five months since the death of Sgt. Tracy Morgan, who served as a crisis negotiator for Louisiana State Police for more than 20 years.
Morgan died in January after collapsing from a heart attack while on duty. Morgan was a member of Glad Tidings church in Lake Charles and is described as not only a great state trooper, but an even greater man.More >>
It's been almost five months since the death of Sgt. Tracy Morgan, who served as a crisis negotiator for Louisiana State Police for more than 20 years.
Morgan died in January after collapsing from a heart attack while on duty. Morgan was a member of Glad Tidings church in Lake Charles and is described as not only a great state trooper, but an even greater man.More >>
A Sulphur man is accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old boy, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Sulphur man is accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old boy, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday.
On May 20, deputies were contacted by a sister of the 11-year-old victim. Deputies discovered in the investigation that inappropriate behavior occurred on several dates at an Iowa residence between Alejandro Maldonado Salazar, 41, and a stepdaughter, said the Sheriff's Office.More >>
Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday.
On May 20, deputies were contacted by a sister of the 11-year-old victim. Deputies discovered in the investigation that inappropriate behavior occurred on several dates at an Iowa residence between Alejandro Maldonado Salazar, 41, and a stepdaughter, said the Sheriff's Office.More >>