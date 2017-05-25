Car pulled from Calcasieu River

An interesting discovery was made by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team this morning.

The dive team suited up and dove into the Calcasieu River to find a Chevrolet Trailblazer they discovered while doing a routine sonar sweep.

“When we saw the location of where it was, it was by a structure that had been there for quite a while,” said Lieutenant Ron Johnson. “Our first concern was that it was run off the river somewhere else and then floated down. Cars with the windows up float a lot further, so our major concern was that someone could be in the vehicle, because cars, they sink very rapid when the windows are down; they don't go more than a couple hundred feet.”

Johnson said they do these sweeps at least once a week in different bodies of water around the parish.

“When we find a vehicle like this, we always investigate them - one, to find out if someone is in it; two, to determine the cause of it being in the river; and three, because of the hazards that are in it. Between all the gasoline and fluids and oils and everything that contaminates our waters, we want to get that out as quickly as possible,” said Johnson.

Crowds gathered in wonder to see this unknown recovery process, but this isn’t the first time. They find vehicles, sometimes large groups of them, at the bottom of lakes and rivers.

“We do the same on each one. We take our time, we locate it, we study it, we pull it to the surface, remove it by wrecker. That way we can determine what happened to it,” Johnson said.

They have to investigate, running VIN numbers and license plates, because a lot of the cases, according to Johnson, are either stolen cars or fraudulent insurance claims.

In today's case, Johnson said the vehicle was claimed as stolen, but no police report was filed on it.

“We swept this area last year and it wasn't there because of the silt layer, but after this recent rain it washed some of the silt away, so today it was present so we were able to find it and recover it,” said Johnson.

Most of the dive team has been certified as underwater criminal investigators, said Johnson. One of only three UCI instructors in the United States is a part of CPSO's team.

