Car pulled from Calcasieu River

Touted as one of the biggest developments in Calcasieu Parish, Sugarcane Townes subdivision is being built near Iowa. Mausan Developments, LLC announced the plans for it's second Louisiana endeavor Thursday night.More >>
An interesting discovery was made by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team this morning.
The dive team suited up and dove into the Calcasieu River to find a Chevrolet Trailblazer they discovered while doing a routine sonar sweep.More >>
With colleges and universities constantly bracing for more cuts, it seems like a less than ideal time to become head of a university. But McNeese President-elect Daryl Burckel says he sees a future filled with opportunity. Burckel spoke to a local civic club, where he discussed increasingly decreased funding. Burckel says over the last seven years or so state funding has gone from $28 million to roughly $16 million. He says the University ...More >>
HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
It's been almost five months since the death of Sgt. Tracy Morgan, who served as a crisis negotiator for Louisiana State Police for more than 20 years.
Morgan died in January after collapsing from a heart attack while on duty. Morgan was a member of Glad Tidings church in Lake Charles and is described as not only a great state trooper, but an even greater man.More >>
