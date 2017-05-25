Staying safe on the road Memorial Day Weekend

Millions and millions of people across the country will hit the road, skies and every other means of transportation this weekend for Memorial Day.

AAA expects this year to produce the highest travel volume since 2005, with more than 38 million travelers, marking the third consecutive year of growth with 2.7 percent more travelers.

Before you head out the door this weekend, here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ?to stay safe:

Get your car serviced before a big trip

Buckle up

Stay alert and stop along the way to stretch, eat, make phone calls, use the restroom.

Never leave a child unattended in the car.

