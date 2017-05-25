Jeff Davis Sheriff's detectives arrest man on charge of indecent - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis Sheriff's detectives arrest man on charge of indecent behavior with juvenile

(Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

Jeff Davis Sheriff's detectives arrested a man on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On May 20, deputies were contacted by a sister of the 11-year-old victim. Deputies discovered that inappropriate behavior occurred on several dates at an Iowa residence between Alejandro Maldonado Salazar, 41, and the victim, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Deputies also determined that Salazar entered into the United States illegally. U.S. Border Patrol agents were contacted, and Salazar was detained and booked into the parish jail on a detainer for immigration, said Ivey.

Salazar was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is being held without bond. 

