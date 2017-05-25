Glad Tidings Church honors fallen state trooper

It's been just over five months since the death of Sgt. Tracy Morgan, who served as a crisis negotiator for Louisiana State Police for more than 20 years.

Morgan died in January after collapsing from a heart attack while on duty. Morgan was a member of Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles and is described as not only a great state trooper, but an even greater man.

Wednesday evening was a celebration, where the church officially named its annual crawfish boil after Morgan.

"The Bible says to give honor to whom honor is due," said Melvin Stringfield, youth pastor at Glad Tidings. "If I could describe Sgt. Tracy Morgan as any kind of person, it's a person who deserves honor. He gave it, he deserves it. And that's all this is, it's a celebration honoring him: who he was, what he's done, and his impact in so many lives."

The crawfish boil has been a tradition at the Glad Tidings Church for years, but it wasn't until recently that people found out it was Sgt. Morgan who was anonymously funding the event for the youth department of the church.

"That's just the kind of guy he was. He did stuff in secret to bless people and he didn't need to get credit for it. He just did it," said Stringfield.

Several of his family members were in attendance, including his wife, Beverly, who said the memorial service was overwhelming.

"My heart is just really full," said Beverly Morgan. "It's just an awesome opportunity to see everyone celebrate his life."

Those who knew Sgt. Morgan say he loved to mentor young people, trying to make a difference in their lives.

"If you knew brother Tracy he ended every conversation with the words, 'If you need anything, let me know,' " said Stringfield. "And so we thought it was fitting that during his memorial service we fill a need the way he would if he was still around."

Youth Pastor Melvin Stringfield says in honor of Sgt. Morgan, he wanted to do something that Tracy would've done if he were still here.

Maxie Broussard is a youth leader at the church who recently graduated High School.

He's moved out and has a place of his own, but hasn't been able to go to college because of transportation problems. Little did he know the church had a plan. The church gifted Broussard with a car.

"It's as if brother Tracy is still here with us; this is exactly what he would've wanted," said Stringfield.

Maxie said if Sgt. Morgan were still alive he would have one thing to say.

"I would say, 'Thank you, thank you so much.' I would tell him I love him. He really did mean a lot to me," said Broussard.

