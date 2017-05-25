Boil advisory announced for areas of Longville along US 171 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory announced for areas of Longville along US 171

LONGVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A boil advisory has been placed for residents of Longville who live between 12066 and 12288 on the west side of U.S. 171, the Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish announced Thursday. 

For any further questions, please call 337-725-3000.  

  Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies arrest man on charge of indecent behavior with juvenile

  New traffic signals at I-10 exit ramps on Beglis Parkway

    On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development activated two new traffic signals in Sulphur off I-10 Westbound and I-10 Eastbound ramps at Beglis Parkway. Workers spent the afternoon installing the traffic lights and making minor adjustments.     

  Staying safe on the road Memorial Day Weekend

    Millions and millions of people across the country will hit the road, skies and every mean of transportation this weekend for Memorial Day. AAA says this is the highest travel volume they have seen since 2005 with more than 38 million travelers.  Making 2017 the third consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel with 2.7 percent more travelers than last year, says AAA. The top five destinations according to AAA: Orlando, Florida Rome, Italy London, England ...

