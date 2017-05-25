Sports Person of the Week - Dustin Duhon

Standing 5'10 and weighing 175 pounds, McNeese's Dustin Duhon isn't your average catcher.

"I don't let all of the talk of 'you are too small or you don't play a lot' get to me," said Duhon. "I just go out and complete my butt off, that's all you can do."

What the Sam Houston product lacks in size, he more than makes up for in in heart.

"He is just one of the guys that is the heartbeat of the team," said McNeese coach Justin Hill. "There may be guys that are more talented and guys that have more physical gifts than he does, but his heart is strong. That's something you can notice."

Hill noticed Duhon's value right away. After sporadic playing time his freshman season, he's settled in to the two-hole as the starting catcher.

"He's a guy that you want up at the plate in a big moment," Hill said.

His willingness to do whatever the team needs, makes him a perfect fit.

"I compete every day, bring it every day and I'm scrappy," Duhon admitted.

In the Cowboy's opening round win over Lamar, Duhon took the scoreless game into his own hands. He homered for only the third time this year, giving the top-seed Pokes the lead-- and eventually, the win.

"Being number one, it comes with a lot of pressure but I feel like we did pretty good," said Duhon. "We played sloppy at times, but we handled our business at the end and that's all that counts is coming out with a W."

