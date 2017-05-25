New traffic signals at I-10 exit ramps on Beglis Parkway

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday.
On May 20, deputies were contacted by a sister of the 11-year-old victim. Deputies discovered in the investigation that inappropriate behavior occurred on several dates at an Iowa residence between Alejandro Maldonado Salazar, 41, and a stepdaughter, said the Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development activated two new traffic signals in Sulphur off I-10 Westbound and I-10 Eastbound ramps at Beglis Parkway. Workers spent the afternoon installing the traffic lights and making minor adjustments.
Millions and millions of people across the country will hit the road, skies and every mean of transportation this weekend for Memorial Day. AAA says this is the highest travel volume they have seen since 2005 with more than 38 million travelers. Making 2017 the third consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel with 2.7 percent more travelers than last year, says AAA. The top five destinations according to AAA: Orlando, Florida Rome, Italy London, England
It's been just over five months since the death of Sgt. Tracy Morgan, who served as a crisis negotiator for Louisiana State Police for more than 20 years.
Morgan died in January after collapsing from a heart attack while on duty. Morgan was a member of Glad Tidings church in Lake Charles and is described as not only a great state trooper, but an even greater man.
A boil advisory has been placed for only those residents on the west side of Highway 171, between 12066 and 12288, the Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish announced Thursday.
For any further questions, please call 337-725-3000.
