FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures and humidity on the rise through this weekend

Through tonight we will see just a few passing clouds and we’ll have mostly clear skies. No rain is expected for the next few days. The winds have now turned back to the south earlier today. This will increase our humidity and temperatures. Overnight, we will struggle to get out of the 70s.

Friday will have mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing fairly strong around 10 to 15 mph out of the south. We will occasionally get gusts up to 25 mph. With the southerly winds, we will see our temperatures increase the next few days and get back up to near average.

Over the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Saturday. Instead, we will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be very warm with highs near 90! Sunday, we will have a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms. These storms should arrive late, so we can still enjoy the early part of the day on Sunday. During the rest of the day Sunday, we will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Unfortunately, the rain chances only increase for Memorial Day. There is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front stalls over southwest Louisiana. So if you are planning anything outside to commemorate Memorial Day, its best to have an indoor plan just in case. With the rain, the temperature will cool down a couple degrees.

The rain chances will slowly go back down each day from Tuesday. There is a 40% chance for rain Tuesday, falling to 30% Wednesday, then only 20% on Thursday and Friday next week. Tuesday will still be mostly cloudy with the showers and thunderstorms, but Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should all have partly cloudy skies in between the few possible showers. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s all through next week.